Mississippi woman charged with murder; man said he was meeting a woman after Snapchat conversation

Published 12:35 am Friday, September 1, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Sierra Inscoe, 21, has been indicted by a Jefferson Davis County Grand Jury for the 2022 murder of Carson Sistrunk.

Sistrunk’s body was found the morning Sept. 7, 2022, on Gulf Camp Road by pipeline workers. Sistrunk, 24, was reported missing Sept. 4 by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

A family member posted on social media that he had gone to meet a female he had been communicating with on Snapchat.

Prior to Sistrunk’s discovery, his truck, a Ford Raptor, had been located in Jefferson Davis County with Inscoe driving.

Jefferson Davis County Justice Court Judge Calvin Graves denied Inscoe’s bond on Sept. 14, 2022, and she was transferred to the Rankin County Detention Center where she will remain until her trial.

The Grand Jury also handed down five indictments for Ricardo Booth, two for sale of a controlled substance and three for trafficking a controlled substance.

