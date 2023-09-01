One missing Mississippi teen returns home, another still missing Published 12:37 am Friday, September 1, 2023

The Picayune Police Department has issued a “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) alert for two runaway females last seen at their residence in the City of Picayune around 10 p.m. on the evening of August 30, 2023.

The missing individuals were identified as 16-year-old Ciara Spencer and 14-year-old Chloe Knight, both of whom left their home under unknown circumstances. Knight was reported to have returned home Thursday evening.

Spencer, a white female, stands approximately 5’5″ tall and weighs around 179 lbs.

Additionally, the police department believes that the two missing teenagers may be in the company of a black male named Cam.

The trio is thought to be traveling in a silver four-door Nissan car. Regrettably, no further information about Cam or his vehicle is presently accessible.

Authorities ask anyone who encounters individuals matching the descriptions provided or anyone with relevant information to contact the Picayune Police Department as soon as possible.