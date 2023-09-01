Police searching for missing Mississippi teen Published 12:33 am Friday, September 1, 2023

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding reported missing person Jaden Gunner Williamson, 17.

Williamson is described as a white male, approximately 5’ 10” in height, approximately 163 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a cloud tattoo on his left forearm.

Williamson was last seen on Tuesday morning in Ellisville. There is no last known clothing description or means and direction of travel.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williamson is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).