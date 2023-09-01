Social media said there was a gun threat at a Mississippi school. Was it fact or rumor? Published 9:41 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

Rumors spreading on social media Friday afternoon about gun threats at Brookhaven High School had no basis in fact, according to school and law enforcement leadership.

Comments on various Facebook posts claimed up to three gunmen were in the school or on campus and that the campus was under lockdown. Other comments claimed no guns were seen on individuals, but ammunition or weapons may have been found on campus.

Police Chief Kenneth Collins said no such threat existed.

“We are here on campus right now preparing for the game tonight, but there is nothing like that going on,” he said.

Superintendent Rod Henderson confirmed the rumors were just that — rumors.

“We had a discipline issue with one student,” Henderson said. “Because of that issue, the timing was thrown off for the pep rally and classes, so the pep rally was canceled. The other is just rumor.”