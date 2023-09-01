Suspect in June murder of Mississippi man captured in Texas, gets $2.2 million bond Published 5:48 am Friday, September 1, 2023

Three months after a Fayette man was gunned down on a Vicksburg street, the third suspect in his murder was captured in Texas and extradited back to Mississippi.

Quenterious “Woosie” Williams was returned to Vicksburg Thursday escorted by Vicksburg Police Department investigators after waiving extradition in Texas.

Williams was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Kelvion Winston on June 8.

Williams is charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. At the time, Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said in June the murder stemmed from “gambling gone bad.”

“They got him in one of the metro areas in Texas,” Jones said. “It definitely felt good, getting him, but also, we have been working in connection with the U.S. Marshals.”

So though people thought we weren’t doing anything, it just took a little time to get it, but I knew we were gonna get it.

Vicksburg Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter set Williams’ bond at $2.2 million and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.