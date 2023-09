The 50 places where homes are taking the longest to sell Published 1:15 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

The 50 places where homes are taking the longest to sell

The pace at which homes sell in the U.S. tends to ebb and flow over the calendar year, with homes selling fastest in the summer and slowest in the winter. But things are more muted in 2023 as high home prices and mortgage interest rates spook potential buyers. In June, the median number of days a home spent on the market was 29, 11 days longer than the year before.

Slowing home sales can indicate a given market is more buyer-friendly. It can also signal a mismatch between prospective homebuyers’ purchasing power and market conditions.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where homes are taking the longest to sell, using data from Redfin. Metros are ranked by the most days listed for sale for June, with the metros with the most home sales ranked higher in cases of ties. Metros with over 300 home sales were included.





Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#50. Raleigh, NC metro area

– Median days on market: 39

– Median sale price: $445,000

– Total homes sold: 2,144

JNix // Shutterstock

#49. Augusta, GA metro area

– Median days on market: 40

– Median sale price: $290,330

– Total homes sold: 846

Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock

#48. Naples, FL metro area

– Median days on market: 40

– Median sale price: $645,000

– Total homes sold: 913

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#47. Jacksonville, FL metro area

– Median days on market: 40

– Median sale price: $367,000

– Total homes sold: 2,816

randy andy // Shutterstock

#46. Las Vegas, NV metro area

– Median days on market: 40

– Median sale price: $415,000

– Total homes sold: 3,062

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#45. Shreveport, LA metro area

– Median days on market: 41

– Median sale price: $253,000

– Total homes sold: 382

Canva

#44. Kennewick, WA metro area

– Median days on market: 42

– Median sale price: $440,000

– Total homes sold: 336

Leigh Trail // Shutterstock

#43. Champaign, IL metro area

– Median days on market: 42

– Median sale price: $230,000

– Total homes sold: 344

Canva

#42. Green Bay, WI metro area

– Median days on market: 42

– Median sale price: $329,900

– Total homes sold: 354

Canva

#41. Hickory, NC metro area

– Median days on market: 42

– Median sale price: $275,000

– Total homes sold: 412

James Curzio // Shutterstock

#40. Salem, OR metro area

– Median days on market: 42

– Median sale price: $449,000

– Total homes sold: 466

Canva

#39. Clarksville, TN metro area

– Median days on market: 42

– Median sale price: $320,000

– Total homes sold: 635

Canva

#38. Daphne, AL metro area

– Median days on market: 42

– Median sale price: $379,900

– Total homes sold: 717

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#37. Birmingham, AL metro area

– Median days on market: 42

– Median sale price: $290,000

– Total homes sold: 1,328

H.J. Herrera // Shutterstock

#36. Ocala, FL metro area

– Median days on market: 43

– Median sale price: $275,000

– Total homes sold: 1,019

CrackerClips Stock Media // Shutterstock

#35. Knoxville, TN metro area

– Median days on market: 43

– Median sale price: $379,900

– Total homes sold: 1,162

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#34. San Antonio, TX metro area

– Median days on market: 43

– Median sale price: $319,561

– Total homes sold: 3,168

Brian Wilson Photography // Shutterstock

#33. Nashville, TN metro area

– Median days on market: 43

– Median sale price: $449,000

– Total homes sold: 3,385

Canva

#32. Montgomery, AL metro area

– Median days on market: 44

– Median sale price: $245,000

– Total homes sold: 483

Dominic Labbe // Shutterstock

#31. Lebanon, NH metro area

– Median days on market: 45

– Median sale price: $380,000

– Total homes sold: 319

Canva

#30. Prescott Valley, AZ metro area

– Median days on market: 45

– Median sale price: $550,000

– Total homes sold: 372

Canva

#29. Asheville, NC metro area

– Median days on market: 45

– Median sale price: $455,000

– Total homes sold: 663

Canva

#28. Elgin, IL metro area

– Median days on market: 45

– Median sale price: $340,000

– Total homes sold: 942

Michael Heimlich // Shutterstock

#27. Lake County, IL metro area

– Median days on market: 45

– Median sale price: $361,500

– Total homes sold: 1,087

MyArt4U // Shutterstock

#26. Deltona, FL metro area

– Median days on market: 45

– Median sale price: $348,000

– Total homes sold: 1,523

Nate Hovee // Shutterstock

#25. Phoenix, AZ metro area

– Median days on market: 45

– Median sale price: $453,000

– Total homes sold: 6,823

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. Greenville, SC metro area

– Median days on market: 46

– Median sale price: $333,499

– Total homes sold: 1,273

Canva

#23. Iowa City, IA metro area

– Median days on market: 47

– Median sale price: $300,000

– Total homes sold: 327

Canva

#22. Tucson, AZ metro area

– Median days on market: 48

– Median sale price: $365,000

– Total homes sold: 1,357

Canva

#21. Austin, TX metro area

– Median days on market: 48

– Median sale price: $478,250

– Total homes sold: 3,110

marchello74 // Shutterstock

#20. Chicago, IL metro area

– Median days on market: 48

– Median sale price: $345,000

– Total homes sold: 8,660

Canva

#19. McAllen, TX metro area

– Median days on market: 49

– Median sale price: $245,000

– Total homes sold: 368

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#18. Pittsburgh, PA metro area

– Median days on market: 49

– Median sale price: $245,000

– Total homes sold: 2,529

Steven Frame // Shutterstock

#17. Sioux Falls, SD metro area

– Median days on market: 50

– Median sale price: $330,050

– Total homes sold: 452

vmfreire // Shutterstock

#16. Tallahassee, FL metro area

– Median days on market: 50

– Median sale price: $299,900

– Total homes sold: 489

Colin D. Young // Shutterstock

#15. Pensacola, FL metro area

– Median days on market: 50

– Median sale price: $335,500

– Total homes sold: 1,011

mariakray // Shutterstock

#14. Fort Lauderdale, FL metro area

– Median days on market: 50

– Median sale price: $430,000

– Total homes sold: 2,904

Canva

#13. Kingsport, TN metro area

– Median days on market: 52

– Median sale price: $262,000

– Total homes sold: 359

jdross75 // Shutterstock

#12. Charleston, SC metro area

– Median days on market: 53

– Median sale price: $424,995

– Total homes sold: 1,669

Thiago Leite // Shutterstock

#11. New York, NY metro area

– Median days on market: 53

– Median sale price: $705,000

– Total homes sold: 5,751

Canva

#10. Panama City, FL metro area

– Median days on market: 54

– Median sale price: $375,000

– Total homes sold: 542

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#9. Port St. Lucie, FL metro area

– Median days on market: 55

– Median sale price: $394,900

– Total homes sold: 1,045

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. Miami, FL metro area

– Median days on market: 56

– Median sale price: $515,000

– Total homes sold: 2,550

Brett Barnhill // Shutterstock

#7. Atlantic City, NJ metro area

– Median days on market: 58

– Median sale price: $295,000

– Total homes sold: 328

Thomas Kelley // Shutterstock

#6. Palm Bay, FL metro area

– Median days on market: 58

– Median sale price: $350,700

– Total homes sold: 1,189

TFoxFoto // Shutterstock

#5. New Orleans, LA metro area

– Median days on market: 58

– Median sale price: $293,000

– Total homes sold: 1,264

Leigh Trail // Shutterstock

#4. Honolulu, HI metro area

– Median days on market: 59

– Median sale price: $695,000

– Total homes sold: 743

Canva

#3. West Palm Beach, FL metro area

– Median days on market: 62

– Median sale price: $480,000

– Total homes sold: 2,682

Canva

#2. Sebastian, FL metro area

– Median days on market: 72

– Median sale price: $382,850

– Total homes sold: 376

StacieStauffSmith Photos // Shutterstock

#1. Myrtle Beach, SC metro area

– Median days on market: 72

– Median sale price: $345,000

– Total homes sold: 1,958

Story editing by Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Paris Close. Photo selection by Elena Cox.