Mississippi Skies: More storms possible. Will Sunday be a washout?
Published 10:06 pm Saturday, September 2, 2023
Sunday will be another day with a mixture of sun, clouds, and storms. Although not everyone will have rain, everyone will have a chance for rain. It’s going to be one of those days where a shower or storm can develop anywhere.
The Atlantic is still quite busy, but we don’t have any imminent threats for the Gulf Coast. We may see something develop in a couple days, so we’ll keep watching.
North Mississippi
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening. High of 87. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 72.
Central Mississippi
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High of 86. Partly cloudy Sunday night with a low of 71.
South Mississippi
Mostly cloudy with showers and storms in the afternoon. High of 91 and heat index of 102. A few more showers in the evening, then partly cloudy. Low of 72.
Gulf Coast
Sunny with showers and storms becoming likely in the afternoon. High of 91. A few more showers and storms overnight. Low of 76.