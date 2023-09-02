Mississippi Skies: More storms possible. Will Sunday be a washout? Published 10:06 pm Saturday, September 2, 2023

Sunday will be another day with a mixture of sun, clouds, and storms. Although not everyone will have rain, everyone will have a chance for rain. It’s going to be one of those days where a shower or storm can develop anywhere.

The Atlantic is still quite busy, but we don’t have any imminent threats for the Gulf Coast. We may see something develop in a couple days, so we’ll keep watching.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening. High of 87. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 72.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High of 86. Partly cloudy Sunday night with a low of 71.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with showers and storms in the afternoon. High of 91 and heat index of 102. A few more showers in the evening, then partly cloudy. Low of 72.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with showers and storms becoming likely in the afternoon. High of 91. A few more showers and storms overnight. Low of 76.