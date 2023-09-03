Detention officer injured during disturbance at Mississippi jail

Published 5:51 am Sunday, September 3, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A detention officer was injured after a disturbance at a Mississippi county jail.

Officials from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the incident happened at the Hinds County Jail in Raymond shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Sheriff Tyree Jones said the officer sustained minor injuries and that there were no breaches or public safety issues in the incident.

The incident reportedly occurred during a disturbance among several detainees in the prison.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and took control of the situation, officials said.

 

 

