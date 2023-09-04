Mississippi man accused of killing father reportedly on the run in victim’s vehicle Published 5:55 am Monday, September 4, 2023

Mississippi authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who is on the run after reportedly murdering his father.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Aaron Blake Haylock, 30.

Haylock is wanted for the murder of 60-year-old Douglas Arguelles, who was found severely injured inside his house on Waltman Road in Vancleave.

Arguelles was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Haylock is believed to be driving the victim’s vehicle, which is described as a white 2003 Chevrolet S10 with a ladder rack in the truck’s back bed, bearing Mississippi tag JG28772.

Haylock is described as a 5′10″ white male weighing 150 lbs. with green eyes and black hair. No clothing description is available at this time.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Haylock are urged to contact Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.