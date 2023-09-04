Mississippi man nabbed for car burglary Published 9:14 pm Monday, September 4, 2023

A Mississippi man has been arrested after police caught him driving a vehicle he allegedly stole.

At 4:27 a.m. Monday, Picayune Police officers responded to 617 Hwy 11, Robertson Brothers Automotive, about a commercial burglary. Through the course of the investigation, Terry L. Fowler was determined to be a suspect.

“He broke into the dealership and attempted to locate a key fob to steal a vehicle at the business before fleeing,” a statement from the department reads.

As officers and detectives continued their investigation, they later learned that the same suspect had allegedly broken into 316 Memorial Blvd, Delta World Tire, and stolen a vehicle from their business.

“Fowler would later use this stolen vehicle to conduct the burglary at Robertson Brothers Automotive,” the statement reads. “With all this information, officers began actively searching for the suspect and would later observe him in the stolen vehicle. Fowler was subsequently taken into custody by officers for two counts of Commercial Burglary and Motor Vehicle Theft.

“We are extremely proud of the work put in by our officers and detectives to respond to, investigate, and solve these crimes before grills were even fired up today!”