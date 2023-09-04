Mississippi Skies: Labor Day will be hot! Will it also be soggy? Published 12:28 am Monday, September 4, 2023

Although it’s still a hot, humid forecast for Labor Day, many of us will also have some soggy conditions to dodge for outdoor barbecues and pool parties. Northern Mississippi and the Gulf Coast have the best chances for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, but we could have a shower or storm at any given location in the state on Monday.

Despite us having storms throughout the state Monday, the tropics are also calming down. Right now, we only have two named storms to watch! We may have an interesting setup to watch in a couple days but it’s pretty calm right now, just in time for the holiday.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. High of 88. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm overnight. Low of 71.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with a slight chance of a storm or shower. High of 88 and heat index of 98. Fog overnight with a shower or storm possible. Low of 71.

South Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. High of 92 and heat index of 100. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 71.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with showers and storms likely. High of 89. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower overnight. Low of 75.