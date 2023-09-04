Mississippi Skies: Rain chances continue for some. Who has the best chance? Published 8:06 pm Monday, September 4, 2023

We’ve finally had some better rain coverage the past few days, but many places across Mississippi still need rain. Fire danger alerts continue for large portions of the state while heat advisories are right around the corner.

Tuesday, not many places will receive a significant amount of rain. North Mississippi has the best chance, but it’s a slight chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms. The rest of us will stay mostly dry with only isolated showers and storms developing.

We are watching a disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean. It’s still several days from being anywhere near us, but it does have a very high chance of developing into a named storm.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and storms. High of 90. Mostly clear Tuesday night with a low of 70.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a shower or two possible midday and into the afternoon. High of 91. Clear overnight with a low of 71.

South Mississippi

Fog early, then a slight chance of showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening. High of 94. Clear Tuesday night with a low of 69.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 90. Clear Tuesday night with a low of 74.