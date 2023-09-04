Police respond to hostage situation at Mississippi store; suspect dead

Published 12:33 am Monday, September 4, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Law enforcement officers responded to a report of a hostage situation at a Mississippi drugstore Sunday night.

According to a press release from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the incident occurred at a Walgreen on Sunset Drive in Grenada Sunday evening.

“MBI received notification at approximately 5 p.m. of a hostage situation underway,” the statement reads. “Members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT Team arrived at the location to assist with this critical incident. The involved subject received fatal injuries. There were no other serious physical injuries reported to any other individuals at the scene.”

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

