Public’s help needed in finding missing Mississippi woman Published 7:59 pm Monday, September 4, 2023

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Brenda Miller of Kosciusko.

She is described as a white female, five-foot four-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Monday, September 4, about 9:24 a.m. on Highway 12 in Attala County.

Miller is believed to be in a 2007 navy Chevrolet Colorado bearing MS tag AA15095, traveling east on Hwy 12.

Family members say Miller suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Miller should contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-3131 or 911.