Homeless man wanted for Mississippi home invasion Published 7:00 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

A Mississippi sheriff’s department has asked for the public’s help in locating a homeless man suspected in a home invasion.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Monday about the Saturday incident in Steens where deputies responded to the armed robbery.

“The victim told deputies that the suspect forced his way into the home and held her at knife point, demanding money,” the statement reads. “The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Little John Shelby.”

According to the sheriff’s department, Shelby is homeless and is often seen walking or riding a bicycle in the Steens area. He is approximately 6’1” weighing around 165 lbs. Shelby may have cut his hair so that it is now shorter.

Anyone knowing Shelby’s whereabouts or with knowledge about the case is asked to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-328-6788 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

Callers to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.