Mississippi capital murder suspect in custody after nearly 24-hour search. Man accused of shooting, killing step-father. Published 5:57 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

A Mississippi capital murder suspect is now in custody after a nearly 24-hour-long search.

Aaron Blake Haylock, 30, was wanted for the shooting of his step-father, Douglas Arguelles, 60.

Haylock was taken into custody Monday after officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office spotted Haylock near Omega Road and Highway 57, according to WLOX in Biloxi.

Haylock reportedly shot Arguelles on Sunday at Arguelles’ house on Waltman Road in Vancleave.

First responders found Arguelles inside his home severely injured. Arguelles was able to identify Haylock as his attacker before he died at the hospital.

Haylock reportedly fled the shooting in Arguelles’ truck, which was later found abandoned in Vancleave.

Deputies searched for Haylock for near 24 hours before taking him into custody.

Haylock is being held without bond at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, pending an initial court hearing.