Mississippi man who was shot, killed after taking hostages at Walgreens identified Published 6:15 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Officials have identified the man who was killed Sunday evening after he took at least two people hostage, leading to a more than three-hour standoff at a Mississippi Walgreens Sunday.

Bradley Hatcher, 39, of Grenada, was shot and killed at the end of the standoff at the Walgreens in Grenada Sunday night.

According to police, Hatcher reportedly entered the Walgreens on Sunset Drive at 4:40 p.m.

Hatcher went into the store with a gun and took at least two people hostage.

The standoff ended at approximately 8:20 with Hatcher’s death. Police reported no other injuries.

Hatcher reportedly came out of the store with the gun in a threatening manner and was shot by a member of the Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT team.

According to a news release from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT Team assisted The hostage situation. The involved subject received fatal injuries. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the

investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.