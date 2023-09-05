Mississippi Skies: A few severe storms possible Wednesday; Tropical Storm Lee forms in Atlantic Published 8:31 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

While most of us will remain dry Wednesday, we will have a chance for a few strong to severe storms in northern and central Mississippi. The main risk will be later in the afternoon and evening. Threats include damaging wind and hail, especially north of I-20.

The rest of Mississippi will be sunny and hot with highs in the 90s.

We’re also now watching Tropical Storm Lee in the Atlantic. Although several days from posing a threat to the U. S., models are showing the storm to become a major hurricane in a few days. We’ll be watching as it moves westward over the next week.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 91. Showers and storms becoming likely in the late afternoon and evening. A storm or two could become strong to severe. Becoming partly cloudy overnight with a low of 69.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. A storm or two could be severe, especially north of I-20. High of 91 and heat index of 101. A few showers and storms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low of 70.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 97 and a heat index of 101. A few showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 73.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a few showers and storms in the afternoon. High of 92. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 74.