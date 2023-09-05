Mississippi troopers report increase in crashes, fatalities on state highways during Labor Day holiday Published 12:39 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Four people were killed in four crashes on Mississippi highways during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The number of crashes reported and the number of fatalities were up from 2022, the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported.

MHP officials report that troopers worked 147 crashes, 43 injuries and four fatalities, up from 2022, which had 143 crashes and three fatalities.

This Labor Day holiday MHP issued more than 9,000 citations. One hundred forty-one arrests were made for impaired driving. Almost 700 motorists were arrested for occupant restraint violations.

Fatal crashes occurred in Leake, Hinds and Lamar counties this year.

In Leake County, one person was killed, and another person was left in critical condition on Sept. 1, just after 10 p.m. The fatal crash happened on Highway 487. In the crash, a 2008 Jeep Patriot was traveling east on Reservation Road when the vehicle crossed Highway 487 and struck an embankment. The driver, Isabella Comby, 27, of Carthage received fatal injuries on the scene.

In Hinds County, one person was killed in a crash on Sept. 1 just before 11 a.m. MHP officials responded to a crash on Interstate 20. A tractor-trailer was traveling west on Interstate 20 when it collided with an unoccupied Acura TLX. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Quinton Lane, 35, from Houston, Texas, received fatal injuries.

Also in Hinds County, one person was killed in a crash on Sept. 3, just after 11:45 a.m. Officials responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49. In the incident, a 2022 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling south on Highway 49 when the vehicle left the road and overturned. Robert Shorter, 51, of Shelby, received fatal injuries on the scene.

In Lamar County, one person was killed in a crash on Sept. 2, around 3:40 a.m. According to officials, a 2007 Nissan Altima was traveling north on Highway 589 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. The driver of the vehicle Janiyah Jackson, 21, of Picayune, received fatal injuries on the scene.