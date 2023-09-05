One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide at Mississippi hospital Tuesday morning

Published 8:16 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

By Mississippi Today

One person is dead, and another person is in critical condition in what appears to be an attempted murder-suicide at a Jackson hospital.

The incident happened at Baptist Medical Center around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Capitol Police responded to a possible murder-suicide attempt at the hospital.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

An individual who was believed to be visiting a patient entered a hospital room and shot the patient. The suspect then apparently went into another room and shot themself, according to reports.

The shooter has been reported dead, and the patient who was shot is in critical but stable condition, according to news reports.

No other details were released about the incident, which is now an ongoing investigation.

More News

Mississippi man who was shot, killed after taking hostages at Walgreens identified

Mississippi capital murder suspect in custody after nearly 24-hour search. Man accused of shooting, killing step-father.

Mississippi man already on probation gets 10 years after being found with more then 2,000 depictions of child pornography

Mississippi inmates receive first-ever welding diplomas behind bars – chance for success, freedom after incarceration at Missis

Print Article