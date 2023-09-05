One dead, one in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide at Mississippi hospital Tuesday morning Published 8:16 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

One person is dead, and another person is in critical condition in what appears to be an attempted murder-suicide at a Jackson hospital.

The incident happened at Baptist Medical Center around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Capitol Police responded to a possible murder-suicide attempt at the hospital.

An individual who was believed to be visiting a patient entered a hospital room and shot the patient. The suspect then apparently went into another room and shot themself, according to reports.

The shooter has been reported dead, and the patient who was shot is in critical but stable condition, according to news reports.

No other details were released about the incident, which is now an ongoing investigation.