Two men arrested after confessing to breaking into Mississippi vending machine business
Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Two Mississippi men have been arrested after one of the men confessed to breaking into a vending machine business and stealing a large amount of rolled coins.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office reports on Facebook that on Sept. 2, a traffic stop was conducted after deputies noticed a license plate covered by a bag on a black Chevrolet Impala.
The driver of the car was identified as 24-year-old Devonta Martin of McComb.
Officers arrested him for Possession of Controlled Substance Enhanced by the Possession of a Firearm, and Traffic violations.
Deputies found two backpacks inside of the vehicle with a large amount of rolled coins and tools that could be used in a burglary.
The PCSO Criminal Investigation’s Division was notified, and Martin was interviewed.
Martin confessed to breaking into Brian’s Vendworks, in Summit, along with 21-year-old Joshua Felder, of McComb.
Felder was a former employee of Brian’s Vendworks.
Martin and Felder were booked for Burglary of a Business, and Conspiracy to Commit Burglary of a Business.
Bond for Martin was set at $30,000.00 and Felder’s was set at $50,000.00.