Two men arrested after confessing to breaking into Mississippi vending machine business Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Two Mississippi men have been arrested after one of the men confessed to breaking into a vending machine business and stealing a large amount of rolled coins.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office reports on Facebook that on Sept. 2, a traffic stop was conducted after deputies noticed a license plate covered by a bag on a black Chevrolet Impala.

The driver of the car was identified as 24-year-old Devonta Martin of McComb.

Officers arrested him for Possession of Controlled Substance Enhanced by the Possession of a Firearm, and Traffic violations.

Deputies found two backpacks inside of the vehicle with a large amount of rolled coins and tools that could be used in a burglary.

The PCSO Criminal Investigation’s Division was notified, and Martin was interviewed.

Martin confessed to breaking into Brian’s Vendworks, in Summit, along with 21-year-old Joshua Felder, of McComb.

Felder was a former employee of Brian’s Vendworks.

Martin and Felder were booked for Burglary of a Business, and Conspiracy to Commit Burglary of a Business.

Bond for Martin was set at $30,000.00 and Felder’s was set at $50,000.00.