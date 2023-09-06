Mississippi man arrested after threatening to ‘destroy a school’

Published 11:15 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly making a threatening social media post against a school.

According to the Picayune Police Department, officers became aware of a Facebook post allegedly by Dustin Taylor of Hancock County.

“Taylor made direct threats to the Picayune School District in which he stated he intended to destroy a school,” the police department release stated. “Detectives immediately began an investigation into the threats and subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for Taylor for making terroristic threats.”

Police located Taylor at his residence on Old Bouie Road Wednesday. He was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

“We routinely use humor as a way of communication, but we will tell everyone that the Picayune Police Department finds no humor in this and takes these and all cases very seriously. Thank you again to all involved in bringing this investigation to a peaceful resolution.”

