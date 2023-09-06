Mississippi police identify body found in Mississippi River Published 11:13 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

A Mississippi sheriff’s department has released the identity of the body of a man found in the Mississippi River in August.

According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, autopsy results are back. The man deceased person was identified as Mario Stewart, 50, of Memphis.

“Tunica County Sheriff’s Office extends its condolences to the family,” the statement reads. “This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding missing persons, please contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office investigation division at 662-363-1411.”