Mississippi police identify body found in Mississippi River

Published 11:13 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi sheriff’s department has released the identity of the body of a man found in the Mississippi River in August.

According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, autopsy results are back. The man deceased person was identified as Mario Stewart, 50, of Memphis.

“Tunica County Sheriff’s Office extends its condolences to the family,” the statement reads. “This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding missing persons, please contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office investigation division at 662-363-1411.”

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Z-newsletter-news

Investigation leads to 934 Mississippi school assessments being invalidated

We’re #1… for unsafe drivers as national stats reveal numbers of distracted drivers

Mississippi man arrested after threatening to ‘destroy a school’

Mississippi Skies: Lee is now a hurricane; taste of autumn on its way for some of us

Print Article