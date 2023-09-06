Mississippi Skies: Lee is now a hurricane; taste of autumn on its way for some of us Published 11:10 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

We now have Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic Ocean with strengthening into a major hurricane expected by Friday.

Although the storm is still days from the U. S., we are keeping a close eye on the storm. Right now, models have Hurricane Lee turning towards the north and eventually out to sea, but a westward movement now certainly needs watching.

Back home, some of us could have a taste of fall as early as Friday! A cold front is expected to travel south Friday with drier air moving in behind the form. Although temperatures are only expected to drop a couple of degrees, we do expect humidity levels to remain in check, allowing us to feel much more comfortable. Right now, Friday evening and Friday night look to be our most pleasant of recent days with conditions improving the next few days over the weekend. Of course, there is always a chance the front will weaken before it moves through the state.

With the current computer models, we’re expecting the front to at least pass through northern and central Mississippi. We won’t know if it’s strong enough to bring more comfortable humidity levels to southern Mississippi until Friday.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 87. Thursday night, fog towards dawn. Mostly clear with a low of 61.

Central Mississippi

Fog early. Sunny with a high of 90. Clear Thursday night with a low of 64.

South Mississippi

Fog early. Sunny with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. High of 99 and heat index of 107. Mostly clear with a low of 70.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. High of 96 and heat index of 106. Mostly clear overnight with a slight chance of a shower. Low of 74.