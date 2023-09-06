One person critically injured after retaining wall collapses in front of Mississippi funeral home Published 5:33 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

One person was critically injured after a retaining wall collapsed in front of a Mississippi funeral home on Tuesday.

The collapse occurred in front of the Coleman Funeral Home on Highway 7 in Oxford shortly after 5 p.m.

The highway was closed off as first responders worked to rescue the victim trapped under the collapsed wall.

The person was freed and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

……

……