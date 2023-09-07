Body found near Mississippi town; police asking for public’s help in finding out the victim’s name Published 6:49 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

Workers discovered the body of a deceased black male at an oil well site off Whitesand Church Road just outside of Prentiss Wednesday morning.

He died of apparent gunshot wounds.

The body has not been identified at this time and is considered a John Doe.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department at 601-792-5169.