Mississippi Skies: Hurricane Lee is a monster! Is the northern turn still expected? Published 8:22 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

Hurricane Lee has exploded into a Category 4 Major storm with sustained winds of 130 miles per hour. Some models have the storm becoming a Category 5, still strengthening with plenty of Atlantic Ocean to cover.

Right now, we have some great news about the storm and our weekend weather. A cold front is moving through the state, bringing much more comfortable humidity levels for most of us. We’ll also have some cooler temperatures, but not quite “cool” yet. We’ll have sunny skies across the state with temps in the mid-80s for the northern and central regions while we’ll hit the 90s in the southern region. Football weather is going to be quite nice compared to where we started!

That same front is expected to cause Hurricane Lee to make a hard right turn, heading north. Many models have the storm staying out to see, but a couple show the storm could head towards New England or Canada’s coast.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 83. Mostly clear Friday night with a low of 63.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 87. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 62.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 94. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 65.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 95. Mostly clear overnight with a slight chance of a shower. Low of 70.