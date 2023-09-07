Not a truck route: Mississippi city in the dark after 18-wheeler takes out power lines Published 8:25 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

It was during the heat of the day on Thursday and 157 customers in Brookhaven were without power.

Entergy reported the outage began at 3:42 p.m. and was expected to last until 5:30 p.m. when crews were able to make repairs.

A semi-truck was stuck under some downed wires. The driver appeared to have been traveling down Smylie Street before making a turn onto Chippewa when the accident happened.

Entergy workers cleared down wires from the truck and the driver was able to leave the area.

Brookhaven Police Department reported no one was injured in the incident.