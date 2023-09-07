Not a truck route: Mississippi city in the dark after 18-wheeler takes out power lines

Published 8:25 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

By Daily Leader Staff

It was during the heat of the day on Thursday and 157 customers in Brookhaven were without power.

Entergy reported the outage began at 3:42 p.m. and was expected to last until 5:30 p.m. when crews were able to make repairs.

A semi-truck was stuck under some downed wires. The driver appeared to have been traveling down Smylie Street before making a turn onto Chippewa when the accident happened.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Entergy workers cleared down wires from the truck and the driver was able to leave the area.

Brookhaven Police Department reported no one was injured in the incident.

More Z-newsletter-news

Social media rumor causes quite a stir in Mississippi city

Mississippi Skies: Hurricane Lee is a monster! Is the northern turn still expected?

Coming soon to a Wendy’s near you: The pumpkin spice Frosty is on the way!

Body found near Mississippi town; police asking for public’s help in finding out the victim’s name

Print Article