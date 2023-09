Social media rumor causes quite a stir in Mississippi city Published 8:27 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

Rumors circulated on social media Thursday afternoon that City Mart 2 on North Jackson Street in Brookhaven had been robbed.

Brookhaven Police Department confirmed, however, that these were just rumors.

Officers had been on the scene assisting another agency serving tax purposes, according to Assistant Chief Clint Earls.