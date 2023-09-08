22-year-old Mississippi man accused of assaulting, raping woman while on afternoon jog

Published 8:03 am Friday, September 8, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A man is in custody, accused of assaulting and raping a woman while she was out on a regular afternoon jog, according to Mississippi police.

WAPT in Jackson reports that Coby Taylor, 22, of Byram, has been charged with kidnapping, forcible rape, and aggravated assault.

At approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday, Byram police officers responded to reports of a physical assualt near Byram Drive and Terry Road, where police say the victim was found disoriented.

Police report that woman was raped while she was on her normal routine jog. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police identified Taylor as a suspect and located him in the area.

Taylor was taken to the Hinds County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond pending his initial court appearance.

 

 

