Mississippi inmate killed overnight at Parchman penitentiary. Assailants apprehended, officials report.

Published 9:18 am Friday, September 8, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Traffic leaves the front gate to the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Miss., Nov. 17, 2021. In January 2023, lawsuits that challenged shoddy living conditions at the prison were dismissed after attorneys said improvements have been made there since 2020. The changes include installation of air conditioning in most of the prison and updates to the electrical, water and sewer systems. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

A Mississippi inmate was killed overnight at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

A news release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections reported the death happened as a result of an incident at the prison at approximately 2 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

The victim had been incarcerated for four years on burglary charges, according to the news release.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Investigators with the Corrections Investigative Division of MDOC, along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, are investigating the incident.

The assailants have been apprehended with video evidence.

The matter will be referred to the district attorney for criminal prosecution, the news release said.

 

More News

‘Green industry’ to bring new life, jobs to site of abandoned tire plant, Mississippi mayor announces

22-year-old Mississippi man accused of assaulting, raping woman while on afternoon jog

Suspect killed in shooting involving Mississippi deputies; reportedly led chase in stolen patrol vehicle, then emerged with AR-15 rifle

Social media rumor causes quite a stir in Mississippi city

Print Article