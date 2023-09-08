Mississippi inmate killed overnight at Parchman penitentiary. Assailants apprehended, officials report. Published 9:18 am Friday, September 8, 2023

A Mississippi inmate was killed overnight at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

A news release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections reported the death happened as a result of an incident at the prison at approximately 2 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

The victim had been incarcerated for four years on burglary charges, according to the news release.

Investigators with the Corrections Investigative Division of MDOC, along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, are investigating the incident.

The assailants have been apprehended with video evidence.

The matter will be referred to the district attorney for criminal prosecution, the news release said.