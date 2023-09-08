Mississippi Skies: Outstanding weather for some on Saturday. Who will be able to cut back on the a/c? Published 11:58 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

If you’re one of thousands of Mississippians breaking the personal budget on air conditioning the past several weeks, you’re certainly watching the forecast for better weather. The good news is that weather is here for some of us.

Parts of Mississippi will only reach the lower 80s Saturday, and that’s under sunny skies. The mid-80s will stretch all the way down into central Mississippi. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of places in south central and southern Mississippi that will reach into the mid-90s again.

Of course, the long-term forecast can and often does change in the Gulf South, but it’s showing promise. Right now, we’re seeing a stretch of hot days next week, but there is hope on the horizon. By this time next week, forecast models are showing cooler temperatures at night with more comfortable highs across the state. We’ll see if that happens. Anyone from here knows we can have July-like temps all the way into October.

Models are still showing Major Hurricane Lee making a turn away from the United States. The cold front that brought less humid air to Mississippi is expected to help make that turn happen next week.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 83. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 62.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 84. Mostly clear Saturday night with a low of 61.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 94. Saturday night, clear with a low of 64.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 94. Overnight, clear with a low of 69.