Suspect killed in shooting involving Mississippi deputies; reportedly led chase in stolen patrol vehicle, then emerged with AR-15 rifle Published 7:28 am Friday, September 8, 2023

A suspect is dead after a shooting that involved a Mississippi deputy Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the shooting occurred on Thursday, Sept. 7, at a gas station on Highway 49 in Simpson County and involved Simpson Cunty deputies.

The shooting happened after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Highway 545 in Magee. When deputies arrived, the suspect fled to a nearby cemetery, where the suspect managed to steal a patrol vehicle.

The suspect then led deputies on a chase. During the chase, the suspect reportedly struck two vehicles.

The chase ended near the gas station on Highway 49. When the suspect emerged from the patrol vehicle and approached deputies with an AR-15 rifle, the suspect was shot, according to news reports.

The suspect later died.

According to the MBI news release, The deputies involved did not receive any serious physical injuries.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.