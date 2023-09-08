Who is this? Mississippi police department asking for help to ID suspect Published 3:52 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in helping to identify a man seen in surveillance video captures.

The unknown subject allegedly stole items listed for sale at a business in the 2600 block of Beach Boulevard on July 1. The unknown male subject appears to be heavy set, approximately 5’10” tall, and around 30 years of age, with dark brown short hair and a full beard. The subject has visible tattoos on both inner forearms.

At the time of the alleged incident, the subject was wearing a black long-sleeve t-shirt with unknown logos, blue jeans, and black “Nike” athletic shoes. The subject was also wearing a large watch on his left wrist, a bracelet on his right wrist, and a mid-length metallic chain.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Follow Ups Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.