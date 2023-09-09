Help find this endangered/missing Mississippi teen Published 7:10 pm Saturday, September 9, 2023

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old Mishayla Jackson of Hazlehurst in Copiah County.

Mishayla Jackson is described as a black female, five foot seven inches tall, weighing 147 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Mishayla Jackson was last seen Thursday, Sept. 7, at 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of Skipper Lane in Hazlehurst, wearing a black hoodie, gray shorts, and tan slippers.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mishayla Jackson, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-953-2207.