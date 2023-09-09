Mississippi officers asking for help finding burglary suspects after nearly a week of no luck Published 12:07 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

On Sunday morning, Sept. 3, Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies received reports of multiple vehicle burglaries in the Meadows Subdivision and Waverly Road, off U.S. 61 south of Natchez, Sheriff Travis Patten said is a press release issued Friday afternoon.

“Throughout the morning, a total of five burglaries of vehicles and burglary of one storage shed was reported,” Patten said.

He said personal items and firearms were reported stolen.

“A short time later, a Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries agent noticed some personal items had been discarded on the ground at Morgantown Exxon and notified the owner,” he said. “These items were later identified as being stolen from one of the victims’ vehicles.”

Investigators located security video showing a 1998-2003 Dodge Durango, brown or gold in color, at the gas pump. The vehicle was occupied by at least three white males who were seen discarding the items.

“They exited the vehicle and went to the store, which was closed, and then returned to the Dodge Durango and left,” Patten said. “The driver of the Durango did not get out and is unknown.”

The subjects are wanted for questioning in this investigation. Anyone with information about them is asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group at 601-442-8333, call 9-1-1 and ask for an investigator or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001.