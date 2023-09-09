Mississippi Skies: Who will have the best weather Sunday? Published 9:28 pm Saturday, September 9, 2023

Sunday will be another dry, gorgeous day for many of us while temperatures and humidity levels begin to sneak back up for others. For the northern part of the state, we’ll be mostly sunny with temperatures remaining in the 80s. The comfortable temps, especially the lows, stretch into central Mississippi another day.

South Mississippi and the Gulf Coast will also be dry. Temperatures won’t be as comfortable as those in northern parts of the state, but we’ll still be below 100 degrees.

In the Atlantic, we’re still watching Major Hurricane Lee march westward; however, the cone and official forecast track from the National Hurricane Center is finally picking up on that hard turn to the north. We certainly don’t wish the destruction of a Category 4 or 5 hurricane on anyone else. The best we can hope for would be the forecast models showing the storm to curve and stay out of sea are correct, but it’s now looking like most of the reputable models are showing agreement that the storm won’t impact us.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 84. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 63.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 84. Mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 63.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 92. Mostly clear overnight with a low of 68.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 93. Partly cloudy Sunday night with a low of 71.