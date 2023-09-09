Mississippi teen still missing

Published 5:58 pm Saturday, September 9, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A missing teen is still missing and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department has issued another call for help.

Jaden Gunner Williamson, 17, is described as a white male, approximately 5’ 10” in height, weighing approximately 163 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a cloud tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williamson is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

