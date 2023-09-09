Silver Alert issued for missing Mississippi man Published 6:04 pm Saturday, September 9, 2023

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 25-year-old Lorenzo Gibbs Jr. of Porterville in Kemper County.

He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen possibly wearing a white or light-colored shirt with dark or black pants on Friday, Sept. 8th, at about 4 p.m. in the 4300 block of Old Rock Road, walking south on Highway 45. He was last seen with Lucille Boyd Hill.

Family members say Gibbs suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Gibbs, contact the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-656-3121.