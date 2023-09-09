Stop using these bike helmets immediately! Published 12:04 am Saturday, September 9, 2023

The agency responsible for consumer safety has issued a “stop using” statement for bicycle helmets, some sold at Walmart, although the manufacturers have so far refused to recall.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Vera Natura and Zacro adult bicycle helmets because they can fail to protect riders in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury. The helmets do not comply with the positional stability, dynamic strength of retention system, or labeling and certification requirements of the mandatory federal safety standard for bicycle helmets.

The sellers, Tengingyue and Cyclingsell.com of China, has not agreed to recall these helmets or offer a remedy to consumers.

The first adult bicycle helmets were sold online at www.walmart.com from August 2022 through February 2023 for about $11. The helmets were sold in one adjustable adult size. The helmets have 11 vents and are silver with a black striped pattern, black straps and a black buckle.

The second bicycle helmets were sold online at www.cyclingsell.com from April 2022 through July 2023 for about $50. The helmets were sold in size Large (L) / Extra-Large (XL), fitting a head circumference of about 22 to 24 inches. The helmets are white with black accents, with a black and gray strap, a red and black buckle, and an adjustable spin dial on the back.

CPSC tested the bicycle helmets subject to this warning and determined the helmets failed to meet the federal safety standard. CPSC urges consumers to stop using, cut the straps, and dispose of these helmets immediately.

Report any incidents involving product injuries or defects to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.