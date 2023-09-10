Do you have this high chair? CPSC urges owners to quit using and destroy immediately Published 8:22 pm Sunday, September 10, 2023

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using iCraves high chairs because they do not comply with federal safety standards for high chairs and for infant sleep products and pose a suffocation risk, as well as entrapment and fall hazards to infants.

The high chairs fail to meet performance requirements under the mandatory safety standard for high chairs, posing entrapment and fall hazards. The high chairs also fail to meet the safety requirements of CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Rule and the Safe Sleep for Babies Act, because they were marketed for infant sleep and have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees, posing a suffocation risk. The high chairs and their packaging also lack a tracking label containing certain required information, such as the date of manufacture, which is required for children’s products including durable infant or toddler products.

The seller, Brosishop Ltd, of United Kingdom, doing business as iCraves, has been unresponsive to CPSC requests to recall the high chairs.

The high chairs were sold online at www.icraves.com for about $260. However, the website is no longer operational. The high chairs were sold in the following colors: peach pink, green, purple, and blue. The high chairs contain a recline feature to allow the baby to sleep. Bestbaby and model BS-806 are listed on the packaging. All labeling on the high chairs are in Mandarin.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the high chairs immediately, disassemble the seat from the frame, cut the padding, and dispose of all the parts separately.

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.