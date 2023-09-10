Employee accused of breaking into safe, stealing from Mississippi wine store

An employee of a Mississippi wine store has been arrested and charged with embezzlement.

Officials from the Tupelo Police Department report that Sara M. Reeves, 47, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department for Embezzlement and Felony Malicious Mischief.

The arrest was made after Tupelo police responded to 2501 West Main (Strofollino’s Wine) in reference to an employee theft on Sept. 4.

Officers were informed that an employee had broken into the business safe, stolen money from the cash register, and stolen a business checkbook.