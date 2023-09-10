Kirk Cameron, known from “Growing Pains,” to keynote event at Mississippi university Published 8:24 pm Sunday, September 10, 2023

William Carey University’s 12th Annual Scholarship Dinner will be Oct. 9 at Lake Terrace Convention Center. The special guest at this year’s fund-raiser will be motivational speaker Kirk Cameron.

“People remember him as Mike Seaver in the 1980’s sit-com, ‘Growing Pains.’ But since then, he’s invested his time and energy into faith- and family-based films and television shows – and hundreds of live events focused on marriage, family, and parenting,” said Karen Golson, WCU director of advancement.

Cameron’s film projects include “Fireproof,” a 2008 Christian drama about a troubled marriage that became the No. 1 inspirational movie of the year and inspired a best-selling book, “The Love Dare,” which helps people transform and improve their marriages.

More recently, Cameron produced “Lifemark,” a film about adoption and the value of life in the womb. He’s also been featured on national news shows talking about his “American Campfire Revival,” which urges people to return to the principles that will bring blessing and protection to America.

The evening will also include a performance by the Carey Worship Choir & Band.

The WCU Scholarship Dinner starts at 7 p.m. General admission seating is available now. To reserve your tickets: