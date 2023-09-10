Mississippi community college to host country superstar Trace Adkins Published 8:20 pm Sunday, September 10, 2023

Trace Adkins is coming to the Northwest Mississippi Community College Heindl Center for the Performing Arts on his “Somewhere in America” Tour 2023, on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

“We are thrilled to present country music legend, Trace Adkins at the Heindl Center,” said Kerry Goff, director of the Heindl Center. “Trace’s signature deep baritone voice has been thrilling audiences for decades, and we can’t wait for our patrons to see him in the intimacy of our venue.”

Since the Louisiana native’s debut in 1996, he’s had a successful run as a country superstar with 20 songs charted on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100, Grammy nominations, awards from the American Country Music Awards and Country Music TV (CMT) Awards, and he is a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He is also the winner of Celebrity Apprentice in 2013.

His music has transcended, marking some of his songs as country music classics such as “You’re Gonna Miss This” and “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk.” His collaborations have varied, from Blake Shelton to Snoop Dog, bending genres and rules.

Adkins is not only a knockout performer, but also he cares deeply for the community, being a spokesperson for the Wounded Warrior Project, the American Red Cross, and he has performed in seven USO Tours.

Adkins describes the point where he’s at in his career as one where he can “do whatever I want…and that’s a beautiful place to be.”

To learn more about the Heindl Center, purchase tickets, or for other information, please visit heindlcenter.org.