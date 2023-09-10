Mississippi man facing multiple sex charges, including child molestation

Published 8:13 pm Sunday, September 10, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was arrested for multiple sex charges, including molestation of a child.

Zachary Bennett, 35, of Monroe County, was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Detention Center after being charged with five felony sex crimes.

Charges include three counts of sexual battery, one count of unnatural intercourse, and one count of child molestation.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Bond was set at $200,000 by Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis.

According to the sheriff’s department, the investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be filed.

More Z-newsletter-news

Kirk Cameron, known from “Growing Pains,” to keynote event at Mississippi university

Do you have this high chair? CPSC urges owners to quit using and destroy immediately

Mississippi community college to host country superstar Trace Adkins

Do you know an exceptional teacher? Two Mississippi teachers will win $10,000 and a national honor!

Print Article