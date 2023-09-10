Mississippi man facing multiple sex charges, including child molestation Published 8:13 pm Sunday, September 10, 2023

A Mississippi man was arrested for multiple sex charges, including molestation of a child.

Zachary Bennett, 35, of Monroe County, was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Detention Center after being charged with five felony sex crimes.

Charges include three counts of sexual battery, one count of unnatural intercourse, and one count of child molestation.

Bond was set at $200,000 by Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis.

According to the sheriff’s department, the investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be filed.