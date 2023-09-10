Mississippi Skies: Wow! Look at these temps. Could autumn finally be on the way? Published 8:15 pm Sunday, September 10, 2023

Don’t look now, but our first real cold front of the season could be heading our way. Of course, it could always change by the time it’s expected to arrive, but forecast models are hanging onto the possibility of a front that’s strong enough to not only know down humidity levels, but temperatures, too.

Here are some examples:

Today could be the warmest day this week for the entire state of Mississippi. In a few days, we could have highs in the lower 80s in northern Mississippi, highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s in central Mississippi, and highs around 90 and lows in the 60s on the Gulf Coast by Saturday. Even if temperatures don’t drop that much, we should still have a few days of much lower humidity.

We’re now watching four areas of interest in the Atlantic. Hurricane Lee is still expected to make a hard turn to the north so there are no threats to the Gulf South anytime soon.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 87. Monday night, partly cloudy with a low of 67.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 88. Increasing clouds overnight with a low of 66.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 96. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 69.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 92. Mostly clear Monday night with a low of 72.