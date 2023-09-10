Police: Teens accused of breaking into business, stealing cash; one confesses, writes apology letter to victim. Published 12:50 pm Sunday, September 10, 2023

A Mississippi teen wrote an apology letter to his victim after he and another teen were charged with breaking into a business on Friday.

Officials with the Gulfport Police Department report that Darius Deshaun Pettway, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile have been charged with one count of burglary of a business.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that the two teens were arrested after an investigation of a burglary that occurred just after midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Police report that two people broke the glass on the front door of a business on Highway 49 in Gulfport. The two suspects stole several items, including cash from the store’s register, according to police.

While being interviewed by police, Pettaway reportedly confessed to his role in the break-in and handed investigators an apology letter that he had written to the victim.

Pettway is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

The other teen was taken to the Harrison County Youth Detention Center. The child’s parent has been charged with child neglect.