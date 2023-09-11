Coast Guard called to rescue man from Mississippi barrier island Published 7:55 am Monday, September 11, 2023

Contact with a stingray on one of Mississippi’s remote Gulf Coat islands had one man calling in the Coast Guard medevac team for a rescue.

The Coast Guard evacuated a man Saturday from Cat Island, one of the Mississippi–Alabama barrier islands.

Coast Guard Station Gulfport received a call from local 911 dispatch requesting a medevac for a man who reportedly received injuries from a stingray near Cat Island.

Contact with a stingray’s venomous tail spines can be incredibly painful, and stingray venom can trigger muscle cramps, allergic reactions, and shock.

Station Gulfport launched a Coast Guard 27-foot Utility Boat-Medium boat crew to assist.

The boat crew arrived on the scene, embarked the man aboard and transported him back to the station to await emergency medical services personnel.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition.