Mississippi community searching for missing teen

Published 8:43 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for a missing juvenile, 14-year-old Hayden Burke.

Burke is from Carson and was last seen Sept. 4. wearing a white hoodie, jersey and jeans.

A BOLO was sent out to all surrounding agencies and Burke was placed on the National Crime Information Center index.

If anyone knows of Burke’s whereabouts, contact the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department at 601-792-5169 or message the department’s Facebook page.

-Prentiss Headlight

