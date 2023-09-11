Mississippi firefighters discover body of child in house fire
Published 6:57 am Monday, September 11, 2023
Mississippi firefighters discovered the body of an unidentified child while battling a house fire early Sunday morning.
Officials with the Jackson Fire Department report that the house fire on Clinton Circle occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.
When firefighters arrived and started working to put out the fire, they found during a search of the house the body of an deceased child.
Investigators believe the fire was caused by a grill that was stored away after being used.
The fire remains under investigation.