Mississippi firefighters discover body of child in house fire Published 6:57 am Monday, September 11, 2023

Mississippi firefighters discovered the body of an unidentified child while battling a house fire early Sunday morning.

Officials with the Jackson Fire Department report that the house fire on Clinton Circle occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

When firefighters arrived and started working to put out the fire, they found during a search of the house the body of an deceased child.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by a grill that was stored away after being used.

The fire remains under investigation.