Mississippi firefighters discover body of child in house fire

Published 6:57 am Monday, September 11, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi firefighters discovered the body of an unidentified child while battling a house fire early Sunday morning.

Officials with the Jackson Fire Department report that the house fire on Clinton Circle occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

When firefighters arrived and started working to put out the fire, they found during a search of the house the body of an deceased child.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Investigators believe the fire was caused by a grill that was stored away after being used.

The fire remains under investigation.

More News

Mental illness: In Mississippi, it could land you in a jail cell

Kirk Cameron, known from “Growing Pains,” to keynote event at Mississippi university

Do you have this high chair? CPSC urges owners to quit using and destroy immediately

Mississippi community college to host country superstar Trace Adkins

Print Article